All Sports Hits Market Cap of $6.06 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $20.33. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $165,015.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00525807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.53 or 0.06717737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00065642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

