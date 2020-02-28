Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 173,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 131,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $118.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.15. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

