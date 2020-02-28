Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,528 shares during the period. Allergan accounts for approximately 19.1% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Allergan worth $60,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of AGN traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $190.67. 4,951,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,255. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.97. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

