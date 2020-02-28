Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 202.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $190.67. 4,951,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

