Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Alliance Data Systems worth $33,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

