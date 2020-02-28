Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.