Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,468.00 and $24,463.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.