Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ARTL traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 196 ($2.58). The stock had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 54.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Alpha Real Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.80.

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

