Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock opened at $1,318.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $957.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,468.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

