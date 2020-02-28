Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.33. 3,788,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,468.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.38. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

