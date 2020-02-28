AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,630,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after buying an additional 51,498 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,687,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $176.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

