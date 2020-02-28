AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,883,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,226,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

