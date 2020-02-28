AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,771 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.