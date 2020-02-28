AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.44. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.17.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.