AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

