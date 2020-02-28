AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $37.08.

