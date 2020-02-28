AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

