AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

