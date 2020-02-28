AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

