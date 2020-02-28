AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,913 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 5.91% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFIG. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

