AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

