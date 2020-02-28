AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $41.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 9.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,117,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $31.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

