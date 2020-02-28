AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $45.48 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $45,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

