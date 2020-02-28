AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 120,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

PGHY opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1046 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

