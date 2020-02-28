AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

