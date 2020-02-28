AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,648,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0753 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.