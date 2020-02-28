AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $90.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

