AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,002,000 after acquiring an additional 244,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

