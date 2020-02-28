AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $103.56 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

