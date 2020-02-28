AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,643 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,303,000. AdvicePeriod LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

