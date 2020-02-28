AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.