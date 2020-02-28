AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $159.64 and a one year high of $212.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.95.

