AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,483 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

