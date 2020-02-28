AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,689 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

