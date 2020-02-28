AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $71.12 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

