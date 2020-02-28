AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

