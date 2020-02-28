AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 372,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 791,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 341,336 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 468,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 360,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 337,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

