AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 17,429 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

SLYG stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

