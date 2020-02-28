AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 9,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after buying an additional 434,124 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,042,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after buying an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.