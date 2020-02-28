Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Altair Engineering updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 999,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $86,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

