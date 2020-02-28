Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.33

News stories about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Amazon.com’s ranking:

AMZN opened at $1,884.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,986.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,834.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

