AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,555,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,695. The company has a market capitalization of $615.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.80. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

