American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968,590 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 352,571 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up about 3.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.68% of American Airlines Group worth $85,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,795,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 947.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,234,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,555,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 37,071,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,238,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

