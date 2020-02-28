American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 12,085 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.45. 609,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

