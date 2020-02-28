American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

