American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of American Assets Trust worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $41.05. 11,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,838. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.