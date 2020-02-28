American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

AEL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.02. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,244 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,762,000 after purchasing an additional 134,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 329.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

