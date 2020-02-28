American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. 11,362,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,729. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

