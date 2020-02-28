American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of American Finance Trust worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 146,360.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -346.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

