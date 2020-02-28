American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.